Philip J. Vitale Acquires 20,000 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Director Philip J. Vitale acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ISR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
