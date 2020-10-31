Philip J. Vitale Acquires 20,000 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Director Philip J. Vitale acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.