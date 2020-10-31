Pi Financial Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)

Pi Financial set a C$20.00 price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.53.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total value of C$36,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,939.58. Also, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($31,680). Insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $152,886 in the last ninety days.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

