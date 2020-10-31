PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the September 30th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $24.17 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.