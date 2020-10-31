PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the September 30th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $24.17 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
