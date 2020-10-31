Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.