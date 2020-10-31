Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.94. 6,395,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 2,473,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

