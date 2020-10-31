Piper Sandler Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $47.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

