Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.59

Shares of Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 415581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,016.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$332.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT services and solutions in the United States and Canada. It provides IT solutions and system integration services that include IT solutions focused on enterprise infrastructures, such as systems, storage, security, networking, and compliance; and IT services that enable businesses to optimize their IT infrastructure and enhance mission-critical processes.

