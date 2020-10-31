Pivotal Research Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. 140166 raised Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Under Armour stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

