PIXEL Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $382,917.61 and $174,154.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,855.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.01896953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00571837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00008820 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

