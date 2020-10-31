Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.