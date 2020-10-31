Playgroundz (IOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,508.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $2,508.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00206653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01200721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

