Pmeer (PMEER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.01199625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

