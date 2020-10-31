Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 877,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 15.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $58,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 134.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Solar by 12.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,853 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $15,235,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

