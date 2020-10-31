Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

