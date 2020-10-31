PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.

TSE:PSK opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.71%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

