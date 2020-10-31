Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.16.

TSE PD opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $255.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

