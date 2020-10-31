Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,185 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,081,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,112.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10.

Priority Technology stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

