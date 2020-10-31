Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 372,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 492.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.75 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.