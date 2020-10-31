Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

