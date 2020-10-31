Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

