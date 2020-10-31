Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 2,165 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

