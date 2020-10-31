Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.