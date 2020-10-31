Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $176.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.