Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

