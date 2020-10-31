Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

