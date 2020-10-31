Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 188,375 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

