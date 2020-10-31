Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

