Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $123.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

