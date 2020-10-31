Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

ICE opened at $94.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.