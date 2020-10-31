Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 157,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

