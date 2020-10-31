Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.