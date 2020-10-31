Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $190,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

