Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 159.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,768,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

