Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $814,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.