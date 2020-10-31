Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

