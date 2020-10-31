Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

