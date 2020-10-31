Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,088 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

