Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

