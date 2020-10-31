Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 10,062 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

