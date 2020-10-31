Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

