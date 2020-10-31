Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.40. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.