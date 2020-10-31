Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 18,682 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

