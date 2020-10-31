Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 406 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

