Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 406 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.