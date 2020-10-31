Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 4,938 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 205,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

