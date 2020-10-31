Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.