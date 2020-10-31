Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.