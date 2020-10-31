Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

