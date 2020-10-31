Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $152.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $167.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

