Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 6,486 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.